NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NetApp provides enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services. The company is benefiting from strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy holds promise. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, which contributed to overall revenue growth. Management remains hopeful about making the most of the exponential rate of data growth with its cloud-integrated all-flash solutions that fit well with hybrid cloud infrastructure. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. However, NetApp faces intense competition from bellwethers such as HP Inc., Dell, and IBM. Further, declining OEM revenues remains a headwind.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTAP. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cross Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. 139,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,935. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

