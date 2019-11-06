NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 52-Week High at $304.14

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $304.14 and last traded at $302.56, with a volume of 22270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.06.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 101.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

