Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 36,563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after buying an additional 784,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.59. 3,415,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.08. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Huber Research cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.54.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

