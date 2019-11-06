NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTCT. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.41. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

