Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

NBIX opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 465.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $7,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,653,497.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,795 shares of company stock worth $11,306,788. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

