New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $624,720.00 in Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $529,380.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 6,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $367,965.00.

NEWR stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. 2,527,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -209.65 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.39. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in New Relic by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,631,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $95.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.12.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

