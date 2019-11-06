New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. New Relic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.67 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.65 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $241,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,819.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

