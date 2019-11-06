New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $588-593 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.31 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS.

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $64.96. 91,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.74 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. New Relic’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. First Analysis lowered New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.12.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $529,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,848. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

