New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 30,800 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 238,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital set a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $192,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

