New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 116.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 63,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.21. RMR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $78.27.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RMR Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

