New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 119.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $296,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $106,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares in the company, valued at $296,543.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $60,988.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HFWA. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

