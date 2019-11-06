New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $153,000 in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 65.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 88,942 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 149,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 880,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,778 shares in the company, valued at $858,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

