NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Down 27.3%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s share price was down 27.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.52 and last traded at $67.01, approximately 2,573,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 167,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextCure Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Yale University acquired a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

