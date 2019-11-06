NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.49. 1,718,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,691. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.