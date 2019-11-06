Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. Nlight’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

LASR stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 765,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. Nlight has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 2.11.

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nlight from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

