NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. NN also reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NN had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNBR. ValuEngine cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NN by 150.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NN during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in NN during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NN by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNBR stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 351,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,355. NN has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.71.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

