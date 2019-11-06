Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $163.06

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.06 and last traded at $161.32, with a volume of 1403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.02.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nordson from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $1,655,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $694,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,471,326.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,066,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

