North American Palladium (PDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, November 7th.

PDL opened at C$19.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. North American Palladium has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$26.30.

PDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Palladium from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Palladium in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

