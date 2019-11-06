Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 94600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.91.

Northern Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.