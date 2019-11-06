Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY19 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

NWN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. 184,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

