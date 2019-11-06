Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Up 4%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $78.35, approximately 28,010 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 593,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Novocure alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 124,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $11,316,614.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,305,191.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 158,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $13,922,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,613 shares of company stock worth $35,048,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure during the second quarter worth $241,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Novocure by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,287,000 after buying an additional 789,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novocure by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.