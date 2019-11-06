NPCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $724.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $3.09 million and $724.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

