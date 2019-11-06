Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its Q4 guidance to $0.68-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,270. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

