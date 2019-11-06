Nuggets (NUG) Hits Market Capitalization of $918,841.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $918,841.00 and approximately $475.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00221540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.01482586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00118224 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

