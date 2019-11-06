Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Stock Price Up 50%

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC)’s stock price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 4,450,168 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,981,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPHC)

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutra Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutra Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.