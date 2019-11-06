Nutritional High International (CNSX:EAT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Nutritional High International Inc (CNSX:EAT) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 122,350 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About Nutritional High International (CNSX:EAT)

Nutritional High International Inc focuses on manufacturing and distribution of cannabis oils, extracts, and edibles for medical and adult use purposes primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers cannabis-based vaping, concentrate, and infused edible products, such as vaporizer cartridges, cannabis oil syringes, and cannabis infused products that include chocolates, lozenges and mints, and others, as well as dab jars under the FL? brand name The company also distributes other branded cannabis products.

