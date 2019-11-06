NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.85

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.85 and last traded at $118.07, with a volume of 54568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 196.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,020,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $490,104,000 after buying an additional 3,324,672 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after buying an additional 1,893,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after buying an additional 2,273,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

