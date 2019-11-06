Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 33,380,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,323,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.20. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

In other news, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,716.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

