Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $0.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 59.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Obsidian Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.82.

Shares of NYSE OBE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,492. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.22.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.56). Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

