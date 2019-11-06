Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24, approximately 5,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 1,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

About Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

