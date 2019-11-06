OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.16.

OGC opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.55. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.00.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

