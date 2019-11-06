Octoin Coin Price Tops $0.0100 (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. During the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $5,554.00 and $18,197.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00222795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.01490729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00118562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

