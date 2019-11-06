ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.