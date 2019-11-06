ONEX (ONEXF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

Shares of ONEX stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. ONEX has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

