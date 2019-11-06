Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS: OPHLF) is one of 590 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ono Pharmaceutical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ono Pharmaceutical’s peers have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ono Pharmaceutical 17.90% 9.25% 8.17% Ono Pharmaceutical Competitors -1,566.16% -875.93% -30.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ono Pharmaceutical $2.60 billion $464.98 million 20.42 Ono Pharmaceutical Competitors $2.12 billion $224.16 million -3.08

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ono Pharmaceutical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Ono Pharmaceutical Competitors 5646 15416 30934 1174 2.52

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.95%. Given Ono Pharmaceutical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ono Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis. It is also developing products for gastric, colorectal, small and non-small cell lung, head and neck, urothelial, esophageal, ovarian, biliary tract, hematologic cancers; and hodgkin lymphoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, diffuse large B cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, solid tumor, central nervous system lymphoma, primary testicular lymphoma, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, chronic myeloid leukemia, cancer anorexia/cachexia, melanoma, pheochromocytoma, acute leukemia, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, lupus nephritis, untreated rheumatoid arthritis, primary sjögren syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, chronic heart failure, tachyarrhythmia, ventricular arrhythmia, sepsis, hepatitis C, parkinson's disease, overactive bladder, osteoarthritis, sjögren syndrome, and underactive bladder. Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Eisai Co., Ltd. and Schrödinger Inc., and Merus N.V. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

