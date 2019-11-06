Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.86. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,574. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $751,200.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,500 over the last ninety days. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

