Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Opko Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 9,307,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,211. The company has a market cap of $923.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,599.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,690,000 shares of company stock worth $4,024,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

