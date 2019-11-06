Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $162.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.76.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,654. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.55. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,246 shares of company stock worth $15,309,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

