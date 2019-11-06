Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.91. 13,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.