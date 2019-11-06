Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aramark by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 94,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $45.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

