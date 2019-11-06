Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,497 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CDW by 478.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.51. 14,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,971. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $142,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,545 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

