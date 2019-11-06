Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,868 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.23. 128,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 73,669 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $6,514,549.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,522.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $617,070.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,295,343. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.