Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Western Union by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in The Western Union by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 203,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in The Western Union by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 61,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

In other news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,385 shares of company stock valued at $963,200. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 50,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,140. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

