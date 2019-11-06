Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.38. 72,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average of $138.19. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $104.88 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

