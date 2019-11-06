Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 95.3% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,244,000 after purchasing an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.32.

TSLA traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.22. 40,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,816 shares of company stock worth $3,923,060. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

