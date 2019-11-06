Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRHC. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $513,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,490. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,864. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.59.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.