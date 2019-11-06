Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 538 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,277 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,991. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. 286,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SYSCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink dropped their target price on SYSCO from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.