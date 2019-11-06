OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OptimizeRx an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $579,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $2,303,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.0% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 133,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.36 million, a PE ratio of 207.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

