O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 509,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,582,000 after acquiring an additional 862,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,720,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 523,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,694,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,274,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.72 on Wednesday, hitting $439.44. 35,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.65 and a 200 day moving average of $387.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $326.71 and a twelve month high of $446.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.21.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total transaction of $7,375,918.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 127,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,854,126.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total value of $3,638,628.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $17,725,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

