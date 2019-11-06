OriginTrail Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $28,921.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00221259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.01481277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,928,834 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

OriginTrail can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.